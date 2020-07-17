Jeffrey Jude Case 1963 - 2020
MURRELLS INLET, SC - Jeffrey Jude Case, 56, formerly of Hadley, NY, went home to the Lord on February 26, 2020.
He was a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College and was the owner/operator of Scientific Control, located in Surfside Beach, SC.
Surviving are his mother, Sabina Case; sister, Michelle (Steven) Schaeffer and their children, Elizabeth and Samuel; his children, Trisha, Katilynn and James; his grandchildren, Trever, Grace, Tyler and Juno; his former wife, Nancy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his father, James; and infant sister, Theresa.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on July 25, at 9 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills. Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rome.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
