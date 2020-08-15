1/1
Jeffrey Michael Rawls
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Michael Rawls 1967 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Jeffrey Michael Rawls, 53, passed away on August 10, 2020 after a long illness.
Jeff was born on August 2, 1967. He attended Utica schools, graduating from JFK in 1985. Jeff joined the US Marines Reserve Bravo Company, where he served as a Sergeant and Tank Commander. He was called to service in the Persian Gulf War in Desert Storm from 1990-1991 and received an honorable discharge.
Jeff kept his sense of humor and his smile. He was very generous to family and friends. He enjoyed his trips to Disney with his family. Jeff had a camp in Old Forge where family and friends visited often. He built his home to accommodate his disabilities and it even had an elevator.
Jeff leaves his parents, Carol and Don; two brothers, Carmen and Don, Jr. and his wife, Olga; two nephews, Lance and Ivan; and his pet companions, Nikita and Molly.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jeff's name to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
All are invited to call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Owens-Pavlot and Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton. Please wear a mask and respect all the current social distancing guidelines.
Semper Fi
Owenspavlotrogers.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved