Jeffrey Michael Rawls 1967 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Jeffrey Michael Rawls, 53, passed away on August 10, 2020 after a long illness.
Jeff was born on August 2, 1967. He attended Utica schools, graduating from JFK in 1985. Jeff joined the US Marines Reserve Bravo Company, where he served as a Sergeant and Tank Commander. He was called to service in the Persian Gulf War in Desert Storm from 1990-1991 and received an honorable discharge.
Jeff kept his sense of humor and his smile. He was very generous to family and friends. He enjoyed his trips to Disney with his family. Jeff had a camp in Old Forge where family and friends visited often. He built his home to accommodate his disabilities and it even had an elevator.
Jeff leaves his parents, Carol and Don; two brothers, Carmen and Don, Jr. and his wife, Olga; two nephews, Lance and Ivan; and his pet companions, Nikita and Molly.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jeff's name to the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
), PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
All are invited to call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Owens-Pavlot and Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton. Please wear a mask and respect all the current social distancing guidelines.
Semper FiOwenspavlotrogers.com