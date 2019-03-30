Jeffrey T. Marleau 1955 - 2019

PROSPECT - Jeffrey T. Marleau, 63, of Prospect, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Albany Medical Center.

Jeff was born in Utica on April 20, 1955, a son of Nancy (Greig) Marleau and the late John Marleau. He was employed with C-N-C Concrete and Masonry Restoration. Throughout his life, Jeff always enjoyed downhill skiing, golfing and kayaking.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Nancy Marleau, of Deerfield; his five children, Evan Marleau and wife, Erica, of Whitesboro, Lindsay Fulton and husband, Greg, of Marlboro, NY, Lauren Marleau, of Utica, Christopher Marleau, of Prospect, and Sean Marleau and wife, Haleigh, of Prospect; four grandchildren, Bryce and Peyton Marleau and Will and Lainey Fulton; two sisters, Pamela Smith and husband, T.J., of Utica, and Gail Lemieux and husband, Henry, of Manchester, NH; and a brother, Timothy Marleau and wife, Florence, of Highland, NY. Jeff was predeceased by his father in 2015.

Memorial calling hours for Jeffrey will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 4-7 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10:00 at Historic Old St. John's Church, Utica.

Those so wishing may make donations to the in Jeffrey's memory.

