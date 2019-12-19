|
Jennie Borowiec 1916 - 2019
PARAMUS, NJ - Jennie Borowiec, 103, formerly of Utica, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her daughter, Bev Keppler's, home surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, NY, followed by a funeral service at the conclusion of visitation. For service information visit www.heintzfuneralservice.net .
