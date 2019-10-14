|
|
Jennie (Janet) Dlugolecki 1924 - 2019
SHERRILL/MARCY - Jennie (Janet) Dlugolecki died peacefully on October 13, 2019, at the age of 95, at her home with family at her side.
Janet was born in Wilkes Barre, PA, on September 25, 1924, daughter of the late John and Stella (Holko) Albanoski.
Janet was raised on the family farm in Verona, NY, along with her five siblings.
On November 24, 1945, Janet was united in marriage with Thaddeus (Ted) Dlugolecki, Sr. in Durhamville, NY, a loving marriage that lasted 64 years until Ted's passing in March of 2010.
Janet and Ted were blessed with five children who they raised in Rome, NY. In 1988, Janet and Ted retired to the city of Sherrill, NY, where they enjoyed many years of golf and Janet remained until 2018, when she moved to Marcy, NY, to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Mike and Mary St. Thomas, who had the privilege of being her primary caregivers.
Janet was an avid golfer and bowler, enjoying both sports until the age of 89. She was a wonderful homemaker, enjoying cooking and crocheting for family and friends.
Janet is survived by her children, Diane Roncinske (William Norman), Oneida, Walt (Linda) Dlugolecki, Wallace, NC, Ted (Michele) Dlugolecki, Jr., Rome, Brenda (Scott) Seitz, Verona and Mary (Mike) St. Thomas, Marcy; grandchildren, Andy (Melanie) Pepper, Karen Pepper, Chad (Keri) Dlugolecki, Holly (Jim) Toomey, Claire (Patrick) McKenney, Melissa St. Thomas, Michael St. Thomas Jr., Jennie Hatch, Melanie (James) Letson and Makenna Seitz; great-grandchildren, Genevieve Pepper, Killian Pepper, Declan Pepper, Keira Dlugolecki, Maria Dlugolecki, Trent Toomey, Todd Toomey, Madison McKenney, Aiden McKenney, Timothy Skjellerup, Nolan St. Thomas, Jamie Letson, Kenzi Letson and Aurora Letson.
In addition to her husband, Ted, Janet was predeceased by a son-in-law, Richard Roncinske; her brothers, Edward Albanoski, Joseph Albanoski and Stanley Albansky; and her sisters, Helen Richardson and Josephine Zmudosky.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. Burial will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Helena's Cemetery, 1776 Middle Road, Oneida, NY.
Donations in memory of Jennie may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413.
Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019