|
|
Jennie (Jane) Graziano 1931 - 2020
LONG BRANCH, NJ- Jennie (Jane) Grace Graziano nee DeSimone, age 88, beautiful and loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the loving care of her family.
Jennie was born in Utica, on December 18, 1931, to Vincent and Rose DeSimone. As a young woman, along with her sisters and brother, she worked hard to support their elderly parents. On November 15, 1952, Jennie married Frank Graziano and together they started a family and a legacy of love and faith. Jennie and her family moved to Long Branch, NJ, in 1959, where they built a home and deep roots. Jennie lived a life of deep faith and was a long-time parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, Long Branch. She loved praying the rosary, reading, Atlantic City, fresh flowers, lottery scratch-offs and being with her family who loved her tremendously.
In addition to her parents, Jennie was predeceased by her only brother, Vincent DeSimone; and her sisters, Nancy Mancuso and Mickey Jurkowski.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank Graziano; her four children, Sara and Don Felle, Anthony Graziano and his partner, Mary Deghetto, Susan and Lonnie Kennedy and Michele Whelan and her partner, George Sangiovanni; her sister, Palma Piccolino; her sister-in-laws, Josephine Mark and Pat Millbower; and brother-in-law, Otto Knapp. Jennie also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, who loved their Nonnie immensely and 10 great grandchildren, that brought her much joy as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ. Jennie loved her family and friends deeply and was a caretaker at heart. While services are open to all who wish to say good-bye, she would worry for each and every one of us in this uncertain time. Please use your discretion to honor her memory at home by praying the rosary, reading a good book, calling a loved one, doing a kind deed, or bring of service to someone in need.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jennie's memory to an organization close to her heart, the Saint Vincent DePaul Society, c/o of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish at 380 Division Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740.
In accordance with current health restrictions, a memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date, in both Long Branch, NJ and Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020