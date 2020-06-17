Jennie Morosco 1921 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Mrs. Jennie (née Vincenza Fricano) Morosco went home to her Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 98. Jennie was a resident of the Presbyterian Home of CNY for the last three years and was most recently in the Covid-19 Unit. She formerly resided in Yorkville, NY.
Jennie was born in Buffalo, NY on July 2,1921. She was the daughter of the late John, Sr. and Maria (Sorgi) Fricano. After the death of her mother at age 49, Jennie was called to help raise the family of nine other children, with six younger than her. During those years and as of late, Jennie was known for her famous homemade bread and homemade Italian sausage. She also complimented her prepared meals with herbs and vegetables grown annually in her garden that she was so proud of.
On April 12,1947, she married Joseph T. Morosco, Sr. at St. Mary's Church, Buffalo, NY. They shared 42 loving years together until Joe's passing on May 22,1989. They raised six children together and opened their home to many family members for Sunday and holiday dinners.
Jennie was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest child was of school age. She was employed by Mele Manufacturing and later retired, after 28 years, from Farrington Manufacturing. Together, Jennie and Joe enjoyed retirement with their family. They cherished their five precious grandchildren and went on trips with them during summer months. They spent weeks in the summer with their daughter, Rose and her husband, Robert and granddaughter, Julie, in Buffalo, NY. Jennie and Joe also went on many camping trips with son, Tom, his wife Chris, and grandchildren, Laurie, Regina, Nicholas and Alessandra.
Jennie was a communicate of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, Sacred Heart Church, Utica (until it's closing) and most recently, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica. She enjoyed singing in the choir of the latter two. She was a member of St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church Adoration Society and the Padre Pio Society prayer group.
Jennie's membership also included the Yorkville Highlanders Senior Citizens and the NY Mills Senior Citizens. She enjoyed many sightseeing day trips, pilgrimages and especially bingo at the Turning Stone Casino with her many senior friends.
Jennie is survived by her children, Rose (Robert) Konowalski, Marie Morosco (Carol Trzepacz), Thomas Morosco (Christine), Joseph Morosco, who she resided with prior to her residency at the Presbyterian Home (Laurie Cavoly) and David Morosco (Lisa Light). Jennie was beloved by her grandchildren, Laurie (Drew) Conover, Julie (Jeff) Schaefer, Regina Morosco (Jay Gadziala) Nicholas Morosco and Alessandra (Eric) Morosco-Davis. She rejoiced in becoming a great-grandmother to Elise and Lilly Conover and Kaylee and Griffin Schaefer; and her stepgreat-granddaughter, Bianca Davis. She also leaves behind her sister, Mary Pitrelli, Buffalo, NY; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Antoinina Fricano, Buffalo, NY; brother-law, Tony Fanti, Buffalo, NY; and sister-in-law, Adele Fricano, Braselton, GA. Jennie also leaves behind her beloved Belle, her son Joseph's dalmatian; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, John Michael Morosco, who died at age 4; her brothers, sisters and their spouses, John (Marie) Fricano, Richard (Antoinette) Fricano, Antoinette Mangano-Imundo (Henry Mangano and John Imundo), Michael Fricano (Grace Lytle), Thomas Pitrelli, Frances Fanti, Carmella (John) Lensenhuber and Tony Fricano. Jennie was also predeceased by all her husband's brothers, sisters and their spouses; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:45 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Salerno officiating. Social distancing, name registration and face masks will be mandated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Joseph and son, "Johnny Boy".
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unbound Child Sponsorship Organization (formerly, Christian Foundation for Children and Aging); envelopes will be available in the church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.