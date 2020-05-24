Jennifer Lee Harrison 1989 - 2020
UTICA - Jennifer Lee Harrison, age 31, was granted her angel wings on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 when she passed away in the comfort and dignity of her home with her loving family and nurses by her side after battling a long-term illness.
Born in Syracuse on January 26, 1989, Jennifer was the daughter of John T. Harrison, Sr. and the late Barbara (Williams) Rodeo. She also knew the love of her step-mother, Gloria Harrison. Jennifer received her special education diploma from T.R. Proctor High School, …another day that brought a smile to her face! Her schooling continued, spending hours at home learning as much as she could with help from her family and homeschool officials.
Her interests included country music, especially Taylor Swift, her dollar toys, her deep passion for food, and naps on the beach. At her brother's wedding, she became so engaged that she moved in her wheelchair to the beat of the music. She was thrilled being tickled by her brother Joe, and she was never left alone because she was blessed with 5 brothers! They were protective of her and she wanted for nothing. She always had a smile for her "DaDa", and her step-mother knew her needs and catered to her. It was common knowledge that Jennifer "Ruled the Roost"! Her strength and courage brought so much joy to her family, and her will to fight was an inspiration to all. Her smiles were an articulation of her emotion, and her family will never forget her expressive eyes that told the story of what was in her heart. She saw the world through her own lens and was able communicate what was pleasing as well as what was not. She was an amazing member of the family, and her happiness, smile, and laughter filled everyone's heart with love and joy.
Jennifer is survived by her father, John Sr. and step-mother, Gloria; brothers and sisters-in-law, John Harrison Jr. and his wife Ana Liranzo Harrison, Joseph and Elizabeth Harrison, James Harrison, Darnell and Jossy Harrison, and David Harrison; Aunt Gladys Diaz; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Gladys Harrison.
The family extends their gratitude to numerous nursing agencies responsible for coordinating Jennifer's home care, especially her nurses, Sheila Boyd, Sharon Doxtader, Robin Pritchard, Terry Moore, and Bonnie Barringer.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, Jennifer's family will honor her life privately.
Please take a moment to connect with Jennifer's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary on our website.
Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
UTICA - Jennifer Lee Harrison, age 31, was granted her angel wings on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 when she passed away in the comfort and dignity of her home with her loving family and nurses by her side after battling a long-term illness.
Born in Syracuse on January 26, 1989, Jennifer was the daughter of John T. Harrison, Sr. and the late Barbara (Williams) Rodeo. She also knew the love of her step-mother, Gloria Harrison. Jennifer received her special education diploma from T.R. Proctor High School, …another day that brought a smile to her face! Her schooling continued, spending hours at home learning as much as she could with help from her family and homeschool officials.
Her interests included country music, especially Taylor Swift, her dollar toys, her deep passion for food, and naps on the beach. At her brother's wedding, she became so engaged that she moved in her wheelchair to the beat of the music. She was thrilled being tickled by her brother Joe, and she was never left alone because she was blessed with 5 brothers! They were protective of her and she wanted for nothing. She always had a smile for her "DaDa", and her step-mother knew her needs and catered to her. It was common knowledge that Jennifer "Ruled the Roost"! Her strength and courage brought so much joy to her family, and her will to fight was an inspiration to all. Her smiles were an articulation of her emotion, and her family will never forget her expressive eyes that told the story of what was in her heart. She saw the world through her own lens and was able communicate what was pleasing as well as what was not. She was an amazing member of the family, and her happiness, smile, and laughter filled everyone's heart with love and joy.
Jennifer is survived by her father, John Sr. and step-mother, Gloria; brothers and sisters-in-law, John Harrison Jr. and his wife Ana Liranzo Harrison, Joseph and Elizabeth Harrison, James Harrison, Darnell and Jossy Harrison, and David Harrison; Aunt Gladys Diaz; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Gladys Harrison.
The family extends their gratitude to numerous nursing agencies responsible for coordinating Jennifer's home care, especially her nurses, Sheila Boyd, Sharon Doxtader, Robin Pritchard, Terry Moore, and Bonnie Barringer.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, Jennifer's family will honor her life privately.
Please take a moment to connect with Jennifer's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary on our website.
Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 24 to May 25, 2020.