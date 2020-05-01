Jennifer R. Harris
1979 - 2020
ILION - Jennifer R. Harris, 40, of Herkimer, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, April 30, 2020.
She was born to parents, Gerald Edwin and Mary Jan (Hardy) Harris, on May 6, 1979, in Stoughton, MA. She was a graduate of Ilion High School, Class of 1998. After completing high school, she went on to graduate from Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy, MA, later earning her Master's Degree in Special Education. She had worked at the House of Good Shepard for over nine years and most recently, with Herkimer County BOCES as a Special Education Teacher, fulfilling her lifetime dream.
Survivors include her mom and dad, Rev. Gerald and Jan Harris, of Ilion; her sisters, Barbara Fish (Bill) and Stephanie; her brother, Philip (Susan); her very special daughter, Natasha and she was mommy to Haidyn; her nieces, Abby, Angie, Scottia and Celia; nephew, Edwin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family funeral will be held at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, NY (Town of Frankfort) and interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, NY.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kachare and Dr. Din for their compassion and care for Jennifer.
Donations may be considered to Living Hope Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 366, Westmoreland, NY 13490 for Compassionate Ministries.
An online memorial page has been established in honor of Jenn at www.eneafamily.com. (315) 894-8000.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
