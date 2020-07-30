Jeremiah J. Kressley 1978 - 2020
CLINTON, NY - Jeremiah J. Kressley, 41, of Elm St., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born on December 5, 1978, in Houston, TX, a son of the late Conrad, Jr. and Joyce Simmons Kressley and was a graduate of North Shore High School, Houston, TX. Jeremiah was a senior consultant for the Becton Dickinson Medical Device Co., where he met the love of his life, Ashleigh A. Baker.
The couple lived in Florida for a short time, returning home to Clinton at Ashleigh's request to be near her family and friends and he agreed unconditionally.
He enjoyed writing, cooking, especially Bar-B-Que, music and having good times. He had a charismatic and outgoing witty, intelligent and very caring personality.
Surviving are his fiancé, Ashleigh A. Baker, of Clinton; a daughter, Tallulah M. Kressley; brother, Conrad Kressley, III (Kelsey Nichols), of Pineland, TX and children, Katelyne, Krissy, Lily and Amy. Also surviving are Ashleigh's parents, William and Paula Baker, of Waterville, NY; her brother, William "Billy" (Krysten) Baker, of Sumter, SC and children, Brayden and Jayden; her grandparents, Deborah and Michael Suders, of Clinton and Joseph and Regina Wotasek, of Earlville, NY; and many other special family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, followed by interment in the Waterville Cemetery.
