Jeremy Alan Feisthamel 1976 - 2020
NORTH UTICA - Jeremy A. Feisthamel, 44, of North Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
He was born in Utica, on January 9, 1976, to Eva (Stevens) Feisthamel and the late George Feisthamel, Sr. He attended Utica Public Schools. Jeremy worked for Midway Rides for many years.
Jeremy is survived by his mother, Eva Feisthamel; three brothers, Louis, George and Todd Feisthamel, all of Utica; two sisters, Ella and Tiffany Feisthamel, both of Utica; a daughter, Mary Girolamo and two grandsons, all of Utica. He leaves behind a special cousin, Sam Stevens, Jr.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousin.
Jeremy's calling hours are Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 -7 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. A cemetery service at Forest Hill Cemetery will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:00.
