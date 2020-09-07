1/1
Jeremy Alan Feisthamel
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy Alan Feisthamel 1976 - 2020
NORTH UTICA - Jeremy A. Feisthamel, 44, of North Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
He was born in Utica, on January 9, 1976, to Eva (Stevens) Feisthamel and the late George Feisthamel, Sr. He attended Utica Public Schools. Jeremy worked for Midway Rides for many years.
Jeremy is survived by his mother, Eva Feisthamel; three brothers, Louis, George and Todd Feisthamel, all of Utica; two sisters, Ella and Tiffany Feisthamel, both of Utica; a daughter, Mary Girolamo and two grandsons, all of Utica. He leaves behind a special cousin, Sam Stevens, Jr.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousin.
Jeremy's calling hours are Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 -7 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. A cemetery service at Forest Hill Cemetery will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:00.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintz Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved