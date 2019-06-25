|
Jeremy D. Kloster 1990 - 2019
UTICA/WATERVILLE, NY - Jeremy D. Kloster, 28, of Mandeville St., formerly of Waterville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
He was born July 6, 1990 in Utica, a son of James B. and Laurie M. Swalgin Kloster, Jr. He was a 2008 graduate of Waterville High School and attended SUNY Morrisville. Jeremy was a member of St. Bernard's Church, Waterville and the Sons of the American Legion Post #92 of Waterville. He enjoyed, fishing, golfing, football and video gaming. He was employed as assistant produce manager at Price Rite Supermarket, Utica.
Surviving are his parents, James B. Kloster, Jr. and Laurie M. Kloster, both of Waterville; a sister, Alicia L. Kloster and Justin Hight and his son, Jordon, of Ilion; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Lewis, of Waterville; his maternal grandmother, Linda Fey, of Madison; aunts and uncles, Joanne and Peter DeStefano, of Ithaca, Donna and Jon Podeszek, of Rochester, Richard and Andrea Kloster, of Auburn, Keith Waldby, of Central Square, Daniel and Anna Swalgin, of Oneida, the Helmes family; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, James B. and Joy Kloster, Sr.; and aunt, Kathleen Waldby.
Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, (Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel), 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY 13408. Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 PM, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jeremy's memory to the Waterville Fire Department, 222 E. Main St., Waterville, NY 13480 or the American Legion Post #92, 8210 Highway 20, Waterville, NY 13480.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 25 to June 26, 2019