Jeremy S. Pryputniewicz 1982 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Jeremy Scott Pryputniewicz, 37, of State Route 12, died, unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
He was born on June 13, 1982, in Utica, NY, a son of David and Christine Massey Pryputniewicz and was a graduate of Waterville High School. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps on April 19, 2004, serving in Iraq during the Global War on Terrorism and was honorably discharged on April 18, 2008.
On April 30, 2012, Jeremy married Ashley Cole in Niagara Falls, NY.
He had worked on the family farm, for CSX Railroad and later, as a lineman for Verizon in Utica.
He enjoyed hunting, camping with his parents, range shooting with friends, snowmobiling, building construction and mostly loved spending time with his family, especially his three children.
Surviving are his wife, Ashley; his children, Ethan, Maximus and Sophia, at home; his parents, David and Christine Pryputniewicz, of Waterville; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Anna Mae Massey, of FL; paternal grandmother, Edna Pryputniewicz, of Waterville: brother and sister-in-law, Nicholas and Junell Pryputniewicz, of Waterville; father-in-law, Charles Cole, of Oriskany Falls; a niece, Haley Pryputniewicz and a nephew, Nathan Pryputniewicz, both of Waterville. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Stanley Pryputniewicz; and his mother-in-law, Lorri Jones.
Services and interment are private at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to The Children of Jeremy and Ashley Pryputniewicz, 2421 State Route 12, Waterville, NY 13480.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019