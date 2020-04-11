Home

Jerome Daniel Paul 1947 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Jerome Daniel Paul, 73, of Deerfield, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Abraham House in Rome.
Jerome was born in Little Falls, on January 26, 1947, a son of the late Joseph L. and Jean (Darrow) Paul. He proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. For several years, Jerome was employed at Montgomery Ward in Utica, then he later worked at Utica Paint and until his retirement, at Centrex Labs.
Jerome is survived by his twin brother, Jonathan Allen Paul, of Schenectady; a nephew, Matthew Flood and Armando Romero; and good friends, Bob Gaylord, Wayne Delmedico and Mary Centro.
Due to the current health concerns, there are no services at this time.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
