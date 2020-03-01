|
|
Jesse Spencer Bowie, Jr. 1932 - 2020
GRAND ISLE, VT - Jesse Spencer Bowie, Jr., passed peacefully at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans, VT, on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Spencer was born on November 4, 1932, in Utica. He was the only child of Lillian and Jesse Spencer Bowie, Sr. and grew up on Newport Rd. in Schuyler. He attended the Newport Rd. School and graduated from Proctor High School in 1951. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S Naval Reserves and served aboard the William R. Rush (DDR-714) in the later stages of the Korean Conflict. In October of 1954, he married Mary Theresa (Terry) O'Connell at St. Peter's Catholic Church, in N. Utica. Spence and Terry enjoyed a long and loving relationship, until Terry's passing on December 24, 2015. After separating from the Naval Reserves, Spencer owned and operated two garages; one on Dyke Rd. and then at the Obilston Apts. on Genesee St. Later in his career, Spencer worked for Hasting's Auto Parts and then operated his own mobile auto parts business (Utica Allcar), until retirement. In 2002, Spencer and Terry moved to Grand Isle, VT, to live with their daughter Kim and her husband, Rick, where he helped them operate their marina on Lake Champlain. Spencer and Terry also owned a winter home in Stuart, FL, where they spent many winters and made many close friends.
Spencer is survived by three daughters, Deborah Bowie (Jim), Kim Surprenant (Rick) and Sheri Bowie (Shawn); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service is planned for the spring at the West Schuyler Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020