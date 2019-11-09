|
|
Jessica A. Cooper 1977 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Jessica A. Cooper, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 due to an existing heart condition, and is now reunited with those who went before her. Her loved ones were present through her very last moments.
Left to carry on her smile and spirit are her parents, Leon "Jake" and Martha (De Carlo) Cooper; her fiancé, Chris Falcone; and her sister and brother-in-law, Divina M. and Bill Spellman. Not a moment went by that she didn't miss her brother, Jacob C. "Coop" Cooper who passed away on July 2, 2013. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Kourtney Cooper. Although never blessed with children of her own, the space was filled with her nieces and nephews, Dominique Spellman; Antonio, Jacob, Aianna, and Aviella Cooper. She will be remembered by her aunts and uncles, her many cousins, with special mention of Nickolas Cooper for whom she held a brotherly love; and Chris's mom, Patricia Falcone, and his sister, Julie Falcone. Jessica was favored with a wealth of friendships formed with longevity especially Ryan Fitzgerald, Morgan Belisle, and Sarah Brooks; and the legions of students and teachers who will remember her. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Leon and Evelyn Cooper; and maternal grandparents, Giovanni and Cosimina De Carlo.
Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jessica's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday at 12:00 noon at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019