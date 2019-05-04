|
Jessica Lynn Taubert 1985 - 2019
HOLLAND PATENT - Jessica Lynn Taubert, 33, of Holland Patent, NY, ended her journey here on Earth, Wednesday, May 1st, 2019, at Oneida Health Center, with her family by her side.
She was born on December 26, 1985, in Rome, NY, the daughter of Thomas and Joanne Taubert. She attended Whitesboro schools and graduated from Whitesboro High School in 2004.
Following graduation, Jessica began her career at the House of the Good Shepherd in Utica, NY. Jessica was fiercely dedicated to those she cared for, regularly championing the needs of others. She was unapologetic and unafraid in her belief that the world could be made a better place by our actions, and she started with her own. Throughout her 14 years at the House, co-workers became friends, then family.
Jessica was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. She always led with kindness, encouraging others to do the same. To know Jessica was to love her. She was our anchor, and a consistent source of compassion, understanding, love, and support, not only to our family but to all who knew her. She believed in us so that we could believe in ourselves.
Jessica is survived by her wife and children, Sarah Malavasic, Jack Taubert Malavasic and Riley Taubert Malavasic, of Holland Patent; her mother, Joanne Taubert, and young brother, Jacob Wheeler, of Whitesboro; her father, Thomas C. Taubert, Jr., and wife, Vicky Taubert, of Remsen; her sister, Stephanie Alsante, husband Jerry Alsante, and their children, Camryn, Hannah and Parker, of Sauquoit; her sister, Megan Taubert, of Whitesboro; her sister, Caitlyn Taubert, and fiancé, Ryan Higgins, of Whitesboro; her mother and father-in-law, Janice and George Malavasic, of Little Falls; her brother-in-law, George Malavasic, of Providence, RI; her brother-in-law, Arthur Malavasic, wife Grayce Reising, and their son, Camden, of Seattle, WA; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and her family at the House of the Good Shepherd. Jessica was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Clinton Taubert, III.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the nurses and staff at Oneida Health Center. The heartfelt care, kindness, and support given, not just to Jessica, but to every member of our family will never be forgotten. Dr. Vanderhoof, Dr. Reid, and Dr. Mckay: words cannot express the gratitude our family has for the exceptional, dedicated care and emotional strength that you provided to us in our greatest time of need.
To her family at the House of the Good Shepherd, you have never faltered in your ability to take care of one of your own. We love you always, as she did.
In lieu of formal services the family has decided to invite people to offer their support by attending a Celebration of Life to honor Jessica and the way she lived her life every day, with as much love and joy as possible, at Tilly's Clover (2376 Main St., Clayville, NY 13322) on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. For those wishing to express their condolences in a more traditional manner, the family will be receiving visitors in the parlor area from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
For online expression of sympathy, go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2019