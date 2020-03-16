|
Jessie Dolores Tobiasz 1916 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Our mother, Jessie Tobiasz, passed away peacefully at the home of her son, Robert, on March 14, 2020. She had just celebrated her 104th birthday and even attempted to blow out her candles.
Jessie was born on March 9, 1916, in Utica, to Andrew and Margaret (Fortuna) Wentka. She was married for 44 years to Sigmund Tobiasz who preceded her in death in February 1981. Early in life, she worked for Divine Bros., AD Julliard and then co-founded with her husband, the Tobiasz Lumber Company where she worked as a bookkeeper. Most of her time was spent being a homemaker and raising her children.
Jessie is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Ann) Tobiasz, Port St. Lucie, FL and Robert Tobiasz, New Hartford; and daughter, Judy (Mark) Woodington, South Bend, IN; seven grandchildren, Kathy (Kenneth) Winstanley, Stuart, FL, Daniel Tobiasz (Randall Kelly), Port St. Lucie, FL, Joseph (Victoria) Tobiasz, Port St. Lucie, FL, Christopher (Sylvia) Tobiasz, Hickory, NC, Brian (Donna) Tobiasz, Basking Ridge, NJ, Alexander (Serena) Tobiasz, Kill Devil Hills, NC and Amy Burns, South Bend, IN; 13 great-grandchildren, Colleen (Michael) Blagg, Syracuse, Kenneth Tobiasz, Stuart, FL, Ryan and Natalie Tobiasz, Stuart, FL, Amelia Payne (step-great granddaughter), Hickory, NC, Anthony and Cassidy Tobiasz, Basking Ridge, NJ, Alexander, Jr., Aydan, Angel Marie and Skye, Kill Devil Hills, NC and Alona and Madix Burns, South Bend, IN; and four great-great-grandchildren, Koalden, Kyah, and Krisstian Payne, Hickory, NC and Margot Jean Blagg, Syracuse. Her sisters, Julia Dykas, Stefania Pitera, Lucy Heitzman, Helen Reittinger; and brother, Theodore Wentka, preceded her in death.
Jessie was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church in New York Mills. She was a longtime member of The Sacred Heart Rosary Society, Legion of Mary, Orchard Lake, Hill Top Seniors, Polonaise Seniors, West Side Seniors and past member of the Skenandoa Golf Club. In the past, Jessie was an avid golfer at Skenandoa and the Twin Ponds Women's Progressive League. She bowled with the Bendix girls and with a morning senior league. In her youth, she played basketball in the church leagues and that is where she met her husband. She liked to fish and took many rustic fishing trips with her husband into the Canadian wilderness sleeping in their station wagon. She had an adventurous spirit and went hot air ballooning, glided over the coast of Florida, rode in helicopters and was always willing to travel. She and her husband vacationed in Florida during the winter, traveled abroad and took a cruise with their friends. She was a regular bingo player at Holy Trinity Church, enjoyed playing at the Casino and in the past enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing and bowling on the Wii. She was an avid gardener raising roses, indoor orchids and African violets.
It says in Corinthians 13:4-8: Love is always patient and kind; love is never jealous; love is not boastful or conceited, it is never rude and never seeks its own advantage, it does not take offense or store up grievances. Love does not rejoice at wrongdoing but finds its joy in the truth. It is always ready to make allowances to trust, to hope and to endure whatever comes. Love never comes to an end. This described our mother.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Please consider remembrances in Jessie's name to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford NY 13413 or Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 201 Main St., New York Mills, NY 13417.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020