Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
3022 Oneida St
Sauquoit, NY 13456
(315) 737-7327
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
3022 Oneida Street
Sauquoit, NY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
3022 Oneida Street
Sauquoit, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewell Hyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewell (Judy) Hyde


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewell (Judy) Hyde Obituary
Jewell (Judy) Hyde 1943 - 2020
COCKEYSVILLE, MD- Jewell Hyde, 76, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Maryland.
She was born in Syracuse, daughter of the late Burton "Burt" and Catherine "Dolly" Chubb. She received her secretarial education at Morrisville College, followed by decades of work for General Electric, later Lockheed Martin, in Utica. Judy later was an active part-time staff member and volunteer at the YMCA Utica. She is the widow of the late Robert G. Hyde, of Sauquoit.
Judy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Carter Hyde and Rita Ossiander, of Cockeysville, MD; her daughter, Elizabeth Hyde, of Brooklyn, NY; grandchild, Zoe Hyde, of Timonium, MD; brothers, Kenneth Chubb and Donald Chubb; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her strength and steadiness as a daughter, mother and wife. Her joy for the piano, arts and crafts and the love of Chanel No.5 and all things wallpaper will forever be remembered.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with visiting hours from 2-4 p.m., followed by a brief eulogy at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida Street, Sauquoit.
Those so desiring. may make donations in Judy's memory to The , (). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Judy's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -