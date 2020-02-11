|
Jewell (Judy) Hyde 1943 - 2020
COCKEYSVILLE, MD- Jewell Hyde, 76, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Maryland.
She was born in Syracuse, daughter of the late Burton "Burt" and Catherine "Dolly" Chubb. She received her secretarial education at Morrisville College, followed by decades of work for General Electric, later Lockheed Martin, in Utica. Judy later was an active part-time staff member and volunteer at the YMCA Utica. She is the widow of the late Robert G. Hyde, of Sauquoit.
Judy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Carter Hyde and Rita Ossiander, of Cockeysville, MD; her daughter, Elizabeth Hyde, of Brooklyn, NY; grandchild, Zoe Hyde, of Timonium, MD; brothers, Kenneth Chubb and Donald Chubb; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her strength and steadiness as a daughter, mother and wife. Her joy for the piano, arts and crafts and the love of Chanel No.5 and all things wallpaper will forever be remembered.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with visiting hours from 2-4 p.m., followed by a brief eulogy at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida Street, Sauquoit.
Those so desiring. may make donations in Judy's memory to The , (). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Judy's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020