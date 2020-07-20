1/1
Jill F. Coriale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill F. Coriale 1965 - 2020
ST. PETERSBURG - Miss Jill F. Coriale, 55, of St. Petersburg, FL and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away on July 17th, 2020 at her home.
Jill was born in Whitesboro, on February 8, 1965, daughter of Salvatore W. (Sam) Coriale and the late Sharon E. Coriale. She attended schools in Whitesboro and St. Petersburg, FL.
She was employed as a Therapy Technician Supervisor at Sunrise Communities of Florida, a firm that operated numerous nursing homes and rehabilitation centers for adults and children in the State of Florida. She will be sadly missed by her clients as she cared for each one as family.
Surviving besides her father, Sam, Jill leaves her brother, Salvatore W. Coriale, Jr. and his wife, Sharon; sisters, Kim E. Coriale, Shelly E. Betrus and her husband, Michael and Sheila K. Wittman. She is also survived by her Aunt and Uncle, Shirley and Carl Vogel; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
She will always be in all of our hearts as she was a beautiful fun-loving and caring person.
Due to the restrictions of the Corona Virus, services at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
1123 Court Street
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-1163
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved