Jill F. Coriale 1965 - 2020
ST. PETERSBURG - Miss Jill F. Coriale, 55, of St. Petersburg, FL and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away on July 17th, 2020 at her home.
Jill was born in Whitesboro, on February 8, 1965, daughter of Salvatore W. (Sam) Coriale and the late Sharon E. Coriale. She attended schools in Whitesboro and St. Petersburg, FL.
She was employed as a Therapy Technician Supervisor at Sunrise Communities of Florida, a firm that operated numerous nursing homes and rehabilitation centers for adults and children in the State of Florida. She will be sadly missed by her clients as she cared for each one as family.
Surviving besides her father, Sam, Jill leaves her brother, Salvatore W. Coriale, Jr. and his wife, Sharon; sisters, Kim E. Coriale, Shelly E. Betrus and her husband, Michael and Sheila K. Wittman. She is also survived by her Aunt and Uncle, Shirley and Carl Vogel; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
She will always be in all of our hearts as she was a beautiful fun-loving and caring person.
Due to the restrictions of the Corona Virus, services at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
