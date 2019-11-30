The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Dimbleby Funeral Home
365 West Main Street
West Winfield, NY 13491
(315) 822-3111
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
365 West Main Street
West Winfield, NY 13491
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Federated Church
452 E. Main St.
West Winfield, NY
Jo Anne Deller


1944 - 2019
Jo Anne Deller Obituary
Jo Anne Deller 1944 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - Jo Anne (nee Dauchy) Deller, age 75, quietly entered Paradise on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from her home.
Jo Anne was born in Sidney, NY on June 23, 1944, the daughter of Walton T. and Evelyn M. (nee Mattison) Dauchy. She grew up in Burlington Flats, NY.
On January 7, 1968, Jo Anne was united in marriage to Russell C. Deller at the Burlington Flats Baptist Church.
She relished being "Gramma Jo" to many friends and loved ones.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Russell; her daughters, Loralei Marr and Amy (Rodger) Pape; her son, Christopher Deller; and her granddaughters, Noelle and Elise Pape. Jo Anne is further survived by her brothers, David (Kathryn) Dauchy, Robert Dauchy and Walton F. Dauchy; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at the Federated Church 452 E. Main St. West Winfield with Pastor Ken McKenzie officiating. Interment will be in the spring in Burlington Flats Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 365 West Main St in West Winfield.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Jo Anne's favorite organizations: The Root Farm, The West Winfield Library and The Federated Church for memorials made in her honor. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
