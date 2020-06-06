Joan A. Cook 1936 - 2020
UTICA - Joan A. Cook, 84, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Utica Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Joan was born on February 17, 1936, in Utica, the daughter of Walter and Mary (Klock) Kozlowski. She was a 1954 graduate of UFA. Joan was married to her devoted husband, James R. Cook for almost 40 years. For many years, Joan worked at a local meat market in West Utica. She was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes and played first violin in the Utica Symphony.
Surviving are four children, Gregory (Ping) Wroblewski, TX, Mary (Steven) Osborne, OH, Elizabeth Cook, New York Mills and James (Gina) Cook, Glenville; grandchildren, Emily, Carly, LiMei, Madeleine and Shannon; and great-grandchildren, Taylor and Dylan. Joan was predeceased by her husband, James; and granddaughter, Tiffany Cook.
Joan's family is grateful for the care and compassion provided by the staff at Utica Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Private graveside services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro, will be observed by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main Street, New York Mills.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.