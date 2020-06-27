Joan A. (Raiano) DesJardins 1938 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Joan A. (Raiano) DesJardins, a cherished, loving, one of a kind wife, mother, nana, sister, cousin and aunt, passed away on June 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Joan was born in Utica on October 11, 1938, a daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Strilka) Raiano. Joan married Daniel C. DesJardins, a blessed union until his death in 2008.
Joanie's door was always open and the coffee was always on. There was a place for you at her kitchen table and you never left hungry. She has left many with a heavy heart and will be sadly missed.
Joanie is survived by her three beloved girls, Lisa and significant other, Laurie, Shelly and Jill; two adored grandsons, Adam and fiancee, Melissa, and Ryan; a loving sister, Lorie and Ray; step-children, Cindie, Dougie, Ronnie, Donnie Sue, Danny, John and Tracie; a special niece, Kristen; nephews, Ray and Joey; a loving cousin, Annie; and grand-doggies, Luke, Bayli, Cocoa and Cooper. Joan was predeceased by a brother, Joseph; son-in-law, Everett; brother-in-law, Raymond; friends, Rose and Joe; and canine boss, Boo Boo.
A celebration of Joanie's life will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank VNA Homecare for joining our mission to keep our Mom at home and the ICU staff at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for the exceptional care given to her.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
