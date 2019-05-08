|
|
Joan (Conde) Bartolotti 1932 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mrs. Joan (Conde) Bartolotti, age 86, passed away and entered into grace on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital with her devoted family by her side.
Born in Utica on July 18, 1932, Joan was the daughter of the late Joseph G. Sr. and Libra T. (Perin) Conde. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1950. On July 23, 1955 she married Anthony J. Bartolotti, Jr. with whom she shared 63 years in a union that taught their children what kindness, selflessness, and love really was. They loved and appreciated the best of each other, and Joan delighted in keeping a watchful eye on Tony's wellbeing.
At the age of 18, Joan became an Executive Assistant at New York Telephone Company. When she was blessed with children, she devoted her life to caring for her family and home. Through her words, actions, and core beliefs, Joan was a perfect mom, and her children were so proud and privileged to have her. When her kids were grown, she re-entered the workforce when she accepted a position in the Loan Department at Oneida National Bank, East Utica branch. She later retired from the Human Resources Department in 1996. Joan possessed a positive attitude, a personality trait that defined the way she lived her life. People were drawn to her because her love, wisdom, and patience were magnetic. She was a good listener and had an inspiring word for all. She was the go-to person and welcomed everyone into her home. Her hospitality was genuine, and when she cooked, you could not refuse her offer to partake in a meal. A great baker, she had enthusiasm for the holidays, preparing special foods and desserts for each family member. She honored all special occasions of her loved ones, and she was happiest when they celebrated together. During her spare time, Joan enjoyed reading Danielle Steel novels, and watching QVC which was her favorite place to shop for personalized gifts for all. Her home was always decorated to perfection, both interior and exterior.
Joan's grandchildren were so special to her, and she was always available at a moment's notice to be with them and share her love. Her legacy lies in the wonderful life she lived as a caregiver to her entire family, and her wish was that they will continue to love one another and honor traditions. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church and was very grounded in her faith. The Blessed Mother was her greatest source of inspiration and holy guidance which allowed her to see the greatest good in people, and to be respectful, non-judgmental, and selfless during her lifetime.
Joan is survived by her husband, Tony; her children and their loves, Barbara and Craig Brodock, John and Donna Bartolotti, and Tony and Debbie Bartolotti. She was Noni to her grandchildren, Daniel Falatico; Jenna, and Rachel Bartolotti; and AJ, and Nick Bartolotti. She trusted that the Lord would watch over her infant grandson Gabriel Joseph Bartolotti who passed in 1993. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Doreen Conde; nieces and nephews, Lori and Doug Eccleston, Anne Conde; Nancy Ciancaglini, and Jim and Carrie Ciancaglini; great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was blessed with many wonderful, longtime friends including Karleen Markowicz, Gloria Klein, and the late Rosalie Mahar. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph G. Conde who she adored; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony J. Sr. and Jessie Bartolotti; in-laws, Josephine and Angelo Ciancaglini; nephew, Joseph R. "Joey" Conde; niece, Lori Ciancaglini; and special aunt, Connie and her husband Victor Ciccarelli.
During the final stage of Joan's journey, she was blessed with the love of Ferida Grahovic who was a special caregiver.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-7:30 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. The family will remain until all visitors have been seen. Joan's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Those wishing to express an act of kindness may make a contribution to online at https://www.stjude.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2019