Joan Briggs 1927 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Joan Briggs, 91, passed away on March 9, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side.
She was born on July 24, 1927, a daughter of the late William and Margaret Gilbert of Utica, NY. She was educated in Utica Schools and retired from Marcy State Hospital, Marcy, NY.
She was married to the late Owen Jones of Remsen, NY. She later married Williams Briggs of Marcy, NY, where they resided for many years. Joan enjoyed hanging out with her grandkids watching scary movies and eating popcorn. She loved puzzles, knitting and reading.
Joan is survived by her children, Margaret (Robert) Owens, Rome, Gloria Plete, Remsen, Bonnie (Stephen) Casanova, Remsen and Arthur (Heather) Briggs, Ilion. She leaves many loving grand and great-grandchildren and one sister, Audrey Licari, Clinton. She was predeceased by several brothers and sisters; a son-in-law, Bill Plete; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Briggs.
A private Graveside Service and a Celebration of her Life will be held in the spring at Fairchild Cemetery, Remsen.
Those wishing to make a donation, in Joan's name, please consider Foothills Rural Ministry, PO Box 156, Church Street, Holland Patent, NY 13354. Ackley-Mills Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019