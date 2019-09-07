|
Joan C. (Taylor) Flo 1939 - 2019
UTICA/NEW YORK MILLS - Joan C. (Taylor) Flo, 80, of Utica and formerly of New York Mills, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born August 23, 1939, in Utica, a daughter of Charles and Victoria Ziezio Taylor. Joan was educated in the Utica school system, graduating from UFA in 1957. She began working as a keypunch operator at Utica Mutual and later worked at various jobs, including St. Luke's Hospital, The Body Doctor and at Holland Farms. Ms. Flo attended Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church. She also belonged to The Red Hat Society.
Upon entering the Masonic Care Community (MCC), Joan's "Golden Years" were filled with bowling, pitch, bingo, Mass, Bible Study and field trips. She was perhaps most proud of rekindling her love of art, drawing and painting, at the MCC art classes. Joan's artwork was featured in the MCC calendars and their annual Christmas Cards. Her biggest artistic accomplishment was the first place award for her painting of a red cardinal, which is currently on display in Albany.
Joan is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Rob and Michele Flo, of Whitesboro, Mike and Lisa Flo, of Westmoreland and Chip and Pam Flo, of Utica. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Matthew and his wife, Stacie, Chelsea, Michael and his fiancée, Alyssa, Marissa, Connor and Olivia. Joan loved her "three sons" and spent her life devoted to raising them. Joan was joyously anticipating the arrival of her first great-grandchildren, twin girls, due this December. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Shirley Graziadei and Beverly Holzhauer and their spouses.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, doctors and all of her good friends from both the Rehab Unit and the Yonkers neighborhood at MCC.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider donations in "Flo's" name to the Masonic Care Community, 2150 Bleecker St., Utica, NY 13501.
Joan's Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Genesee St., Utica. The family will greet family and friends following the Mass.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019