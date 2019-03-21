Home

Joan Carol Scavone 1938 - 2019
N. UTICA - Mrs. Joan Carol Scavone, 80, of N. Utica, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home, with her loving husband by her side.
Joan was born in Utica, on October 28, 1938, the daughter of Floyd and Evelyn Gustavson. She was raised and educated in Utica, graduated with honors from Utica Free Academy and later furthered her education at the Utica School of Nursing. Joan was a parishioner of Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica.
Mrs. Scavone is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph; and three children, especially her loving son, Sam Assisi, of Parkland, FL, son, Robert Assisi and daughter, Debbie LaBlanc.
A private funeral and burial, entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica, to be held at the convenience of her family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
