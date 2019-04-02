|
|
Joan F. Iles
CLINTON - Joan F. Iles, 80, of Clinton, passed away, Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home for CNY.
She was born, April 8, 1938, in Utica, the daughter of the late Gabriel and Marion (Grems) Faraldo. She was of the Catholic Faith. Joan was married to David H. Iles on March 19, 1970. They shared a union of love and friendship for 49 years. Joan was the owner of Wicks N Sticks at Sangertown Square Mall for many years. She enjoyed traveling, working in her garden and watching hockey games. Her favorite times were spent with her family, especially following her grandchildren's activities.
She is survived by her husband, David; her eight children and their spouses, Donna and David Pugliese, Lynn and Steve Crowley, Debra Iles and Erik Sobel, Greg and Yasaman Wilkinson, David and Amy Iles, Darcy and Bernard Hermes, Kerry Wilkinson and John O'Hearn, and Michael Iles and Stacey Kirkner; seventeen beloved grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
The family thanks the staff of the Elm Unit at the Presbyterian Home for CNY, especially Cindy, Julie, Nicole, Marsha, Betty and Adela, who took such wonderful care of Joan during her stay.
A private service will be held for the family at a later date.
Please consider donations, in Joan's memory, to Clinton Arena Improvement Fund, c/o Community Center Foundation, 2608 Genesee St., Utica, New York 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019