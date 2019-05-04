|
Joan F. McGuire 1933 - 2019
Employed with Social Security Administration for 50 years
UTICA - Joan F. McGuire, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.
Joan was born in Utica on September 3, 1933, the daughter of the late Prof John J. and Cecelia (Flynn) McGuire. She graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School, Class of 1951. Joan was employed by the federal government with the Social Security Administration for 50 years, a job she truly loved. She retired in 2006. Joan was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where she served as an Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Christ Child Society.
Joan is survived by her sister, Patricia Katz, Utica; nieces and nephews, Kevin Hyde, Utica, with whom she resided, Maureen and Michael Zumpano, Whitesboro, Margaret Moore, FL, and David Katz, Rome. She also leaves many friends, including the Raspberries Restaurant family.
Joan was predeceased by her siblings, Cecelia and Jack Hyde, Rosemary McGuire, Elizabeth McGuire and Therese McGuire; brother-in-law, David Katz; and nephew, Dennis Katz.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will receive guests following the Mass. There will be no public visitation. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
The McGuire family is grateful for the wonderful care provided on the Birch Unit of the Presbyterian Home.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Joan's name may be made to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Capital Campaign. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2019