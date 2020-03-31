|
Joan Howard 1932 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Joan Howard, 87, passed away on March 29, 2020 at the Katherine Luther Home, Clinton.
She was born at home in Clayville on October 13, 1932, a daughter of the late Wendel and Viola Smith Lallier and was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School.
On January 17, 1953, she was united in marriage with William Howard in St. Patrick's Church, Clayville.
Joan worked as a bookkeeper for her dad's Cattle Auction Business and later, for Welches Livestock. She also worked at Harding Nursing Home as a greeter and later volunteering after retirement.
Joan is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 67 years, Bill; her daughters and sons-in-law, Emily and Randy Walker, Leslie and Dwayne Weise and Tracy and Shaun Dietrich; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Teresa Howard and William, Jr. and Jackie Howard; her grandchildren, Andrea Florentino, Chris, Todd and Shawn Walker, Kathryn Ailes, Kimberly Backus, John and Michael, Jr. Howard, Austin and Jerad Howard, Dylan and Nolan Weise, and Maggie and Jane Dietrich; her great-grandchildren, Mia, Caden and Meghan Walker, Jacob, Vanessa and Joshua Florentino, Reginald Ailes and William and Natalie Backus. She is also survived by her siblings, Clarence and Nancy Lallier, Peter and Joan Lallier, Alfred and Patricia Lallier, Kirk Lallier, Herbert and Patricia Lallier, Jeanette and Raymond Hollenbeck, Ida and Gary Sheppard, Lovina and Adrian Staring, Beverly Prye, Eunice and Robert Derouin, Linda Crowe and Carol and Fred Bowee.
She was predeceased by her brothers, George and David Lallier.
Joan's family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the Bryant Wing Staff at Katherine Luther Home and a special thank you to Grace Wu with Helping Hands for all of their care and compassion.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, there will be no public visitation or funeral services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
To view Joan's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020