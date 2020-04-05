Home

POWERED BY

Services
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan I. Lewis


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan I. Lewis Obituary
Joan I. Lewis 1944 - 2020
ORISKANY FALLS - Joan I. Lewis, 75, passed away at home on April 3, 2020.
She was born June 8, 1944, in Utica, a daughter of the late George and Esther (Newtown) LaValley. Joan was united in marriage to Robert J. Lewis Jr. They shared many happy years together, until his passing in 2009. Joan worked at the Waterville Knitting Mill, Waterville Dari Crème and Hamilton College food service. She was a devoted member of Augusta Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking pies to share with family and friends, picking black raspberries, gardening and she treasured her collection of clowns.
She is survived by her son, Lorne Lewis, of Oriskany Falls; daughter, Bonnie Lewis, of Oriskany Falls; three grandchildren, Lorne Lewis, Jr., Frederick Lewis and Victoria Zahn; three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Kinsley and Kaiser Lewis; her sister, Adeline Tanner, of Richfield Springs; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, a brother and four sisters.
Private services will be held for the family and they will host a Celebration of Her Life on June 7, 2020. She will be laid to rest in Deansboro Cemetery.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Please share a memory with the family at owenspavlotrogers.com.
Please consider donations in Joan's memory to Augusta Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -