Joan I. Lewis 1944 - 2020
ORISKANY FALLS - Joan I. Lewis, 75, passed away at home on April 3, 2020.
She was born June 8, 1944, in Utica, a daughter of the late George and Esther (Newtown) LaValley. Joan was united in marriage to Robert J. Lewis Jr. They shared many happy years together, until his passing in 2009. Joan worked at the Waterville Knitting Mill, Waterville Dari Crème and Hamilton College food service. She was a devoted member of Augusta Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking pies to share with family and friends, picking black raspberries, gardening and she treasured her collection of clowns.
She is survived by her son, Lorne Lewis, of Oriskany Falls; daughter, Bonnie Lewis, of Oriskany Falls; three grandchildren, Lorne Lewis, Jr., Frederick Lewis and Victoria Zahn; three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Kinsley and Kaiser Lewis; her sister, Adeline Tanner, of Richfield Springs; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, a brother and four sisters.
Private services will be held for the family and they will host a Celebration of Her Life on June 7, 2020. She will be laid to rest in Deansboro Cemetery.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Please consider donations in Joan's memory to Augusta Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020