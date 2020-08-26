Joan M. (DuKette) Borgia 1938 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Joan M. (DuKette) Borgia, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of her home with her loving family in her heart.
Born in Utica on June 17, 1938, Joan was the daughter of the late Leo Z. and Veronica M. (Shea) DuKette. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of Utica Free Academy/Class of 1956 and continued her studies in college in her area of interest. On June 27, 1970 she married her sweetheart and soulmate, Joseph A. "Joe" Borgia, Sr. with whom she shared a blessed union of 46 years prior to his passing on July 22, 2016.
Joan was employed with the Oneida County Department of Social Services for 32 years, retiring as Assistant Director. She enjoyed trying her luck at games of chance, and she loved music, especially the pop music and jazz of Johnny Mathis. She practiced her Catholic faith at Sacred Heart & St. Mary's Church.
Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Walter Butler; her sons and their loves, David Borgia and Debra Morat, and Joseph Borgia Jr. and Lori Ann Sedgwick; and the memory of her son Scott D. Guminiak who passed on December 13, 2001; her grandchildren, Dr. Jill Marie Shea, Randi and Dan Bell, Dylan Butler; and Gabrielle Borgia; her only great-grandchild, Elizabeth Lauralyn Bell; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and John Guerrera of South Carolina, and Nancy and Joel Waters of Florida. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; in-laws, Florence and Ralph Risley, and Rose Borgia; and two special friends, Arline Beaty, and Kimberly Treen who offered their loving concerns to Joan's needs. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Martha DuKette; in-laws, Harry and Edna Borgia, Thomas J. Borgia, Gloria A. Borgia, Carmelita and Bernard Lockwood; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Riccardo "Richard" and Vincenza Borgia.
The family will honor and commemorate Joan's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday morning at 11:00 at Sacred Heart & St. Mary's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks are required, and contact tracing will be implemented. In lieu of floral offerings, memorial contributions in Joan's honor may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
; envelopes will be available at church. Interment will follow graveside at Calvary Cemetery.
