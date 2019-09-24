Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Grace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Grace


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Grace Obituary
Joan M. Grace 1932 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Joan M. Grace, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 87.
Joan was born on February 10, 1932 in Johnson City, New York, to Harold and Lillian Lynch. She married her husband, Dr. William J. Grace, Jr. and moved to West Winfield, New York, where she helped him build a successful veterinary practice. They raised four children, William J. Grace, III, Joseph Grace, Diane Culpepper and Daniel Grace.
Joan had a deep commitment to her family and her faith, as a long time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in West Winfield. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed music and painting.
Joan was preceded in death by her father, Harold; and her mother, Lillian. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her sister, Judy Regulski; her children; and her four grandchildren, Anna Culpepper, Matt Culpepper, Rio Grace and Pearl Grace.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.