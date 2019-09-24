|
|
Joan M. Grace 1932 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Joan M. Grace, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 87.
Joan was born on February 10, 1932 in Johnson City, New York, to Harold and Lillian Lynch. She married her husband, Dr. William J. Grace, Jr. and moved to West Winfield, New York, where she helped him build a successful veterinary practice. They raised four children, William J. Grace, III, Joseph Grace, Diane Culpepper and Daniel Grace.
Joan had a deep commitment to her family and her faith, as a long time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in West Winfield. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed music and painting.
Joan was preceded in death by her father, Harold; and her mother, Lillian. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her sister, Judy Regulski; her children; and her four grandchildren, Anna Culpepper, Matt Culpepper, Rio Grace and Pearl Grace.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019