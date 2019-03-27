|
Joan M. McBride 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Ms. Joan M. McBride, passed away on March 27, 2019 at the Sitrin Home in New Hartford, NY.
Joan was born in Utica on March 13, 1929, to Clifford E. McBride and Jane L. Bogert. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales School and she was employed with Bell Telephone and Verizon. Joan was predeceased by her husbands, Roy A. Wiley, of Cape Vincent and Thomas J. Finn, of Utica. She was a member and Eucharistic Minister at Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica. Joan loved music, was a lifelong pianist and taught piano in her home for several years. She enjoyed reading, sudoku, movies and television mystery crime series.
Joan has one surviving sister, Margaret Thomas, in Templeton, CA. She was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence McBride; and sister, Anne Lazarek. Joan is survived by five sons, Thomas Wiley (Ft. Pierce, FL), Michael Wiley and wife, Colleen (Utica), Peter Wiley and wife, Marcia (Danbury, CT), Steven Wiley and wife, Dolores (Hampton Roads, VA) and Paul Wiley and spouse, Erik (Staten Island, NY); stepdaughter, Marsha Finn Dammerman, residing in Wellington FL and Saratoga Springs; as well as 26 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also has many special friends, including the coffee ladies, Ginny, Pat and Una; other special friends include, Franny and Patty and Tracy Coughlin; RJ and Dillon Jones, of New Hartford, are special buddies who prompted many laughs and joyous times in her final years. A debt of gratitude is due to Collen A. Wiley for her years of dedicated care, sacrifice and friendship.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica, on Saturday, March 30th at 10:30 a.m. Her burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the funeral Mass. There are no calling hours per Joan's wishes.
Joan's family would like to thank each of the staff on every shift at the Sitrin Home, Mulberry House, for their compassion and dedicated care. Thank you, Craig, Tanesha and Mary, and thank you Dr. Pylman. We also offer our deepest gratitude to Father John Buehler and the parishioners of St. John's Church in Utica.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019