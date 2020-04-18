Home

Joan M. Wittman

Joan M. Wittman 1934 - 2020
BUFFALO - Joan M. Wittman (nee Muehlbauer) died peacefully on April 11, 2020.
She was born in Buffalo, NY on June 16, 1934 and had residences in Buffalo, Rochester and Utica, NY.
Her husband, Donald C. Wittman, predeceased her on July 7, 1996.
Joan was actively involved in her church, Bethany Presbyterian and later, Christ Community Church, Utica. She sang for many years with her beloved friends in Valley Voices for Christ Choir.
She later returned to her birthplace to be cared for by her daughter, Sharon Wittman-Klein. In addition to Sharon and her husband, Stephen Klein, she leaves behind their children, Marc and Ryan Klein; her son, Mark Wittman daugther-in-law, Terry Baird-Wittman and their children, Isabella and Mitchell Wittman; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Draper, of Utica; and brother-in-law, William Greineder, of CT.
Donations in her name can be sent to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
