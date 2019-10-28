|
Joan R. (Ritzel) Briggs 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Joan R. (Ritzel) Briggs, 90, a resident of the Masonic Care Community in Utica, formerly of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side.
Joan was born on May 22, 1929 in Rome, NY, the daughter of the late George and Josephine (Pfeifer) Ritzel. The youngest of seven children, Joan was raised in Rome and attended Rome Free Academy. In May 1951, Joan was united in marriage with Walter F. Briggs, a union of 52 years until his passing in 2003. The couple enjoyed traveling and spent countless winters in Florida, eventually moving to Lady Lake where they resided for ten years. Joan had a special knack for purchasing and refinishing antiques, many of which she furnished the family home with. She created many beautiful crafts, dappled in painting and possessed a deep love for animals. Joan was a devout Christian who selflessly supported the interests of her husband, children and grandchildren, always putting the needs of her family first.
Mom, you are my hero, my inspiration, the strongest and most courageous woman I know. You fought a valiant battle, and I couldn't be prouder of you. Rest in peace knowing you did not fight this battle alone. You are now and for all eternity in the arms of your Lord and Savior. I will miss you dearly and you will remain in my heart forever. Your loving daughter.
Mrs. Briggs is survived by her beloved daughter, Kimberly J. Briggs, of New Hartford; son and daughter-in-law, David M. and Donna (DeBonza) Briggs; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Joan also leaves behind one sister, Ann McMahon, of Syracuse; as well as several nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased one brother and four sisters.
A special thank you to the Placid Neighborhood of the Masonic Care Community for the wonderful care and compassion Joan received over the last 13 years of her life. Special recognition to her regular "girls", CNA's, Lori, Christina, Amber, Sherly and Vicki; LPN's, Joan and Claire; and RN Nurse Manager, Brandy; as well as countless other nurses and CNA's that cared for Joan over the years.
In keeping with Joan's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private burial will take place in Tully, NY at the convenience of her daughter.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Services Inc., 1517 Whitesboro Street, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019