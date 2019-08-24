|
|
Sister Joan Rocco, O.P. 1940 - 2019
NORTH GUILFORD, CT - Sr. Joan Rocco, O.P., a Dominican nun at the Monastery of Our Lady of Grace, in North Guilford, CT, died there on June 13, 2019 at the age of 78 after a short illness.
Sr. Joan was born on August 25, 1940, in Utica. She attended grammar and high school at St. Francis de Sales in Utica.
On October 10, 1959, Sr. Joan entered the Monastery in Syracuse. She made first profession of vows as a Dominican nun on September 15, 1962 and solemn profession on September 4, 1966.
Sr. Joan transferred to the Monastery of Our Lady of Grace in 1970. She was appointed novice mistress. Her novices would tell you that Sr. Joan was kind, compassionate, a good listener and easy to talk to. Although she would never have considered herself a scholarly type, she was intelligent, well-read and articulate.
During her religious life Sr. Joan occupied a variety of positions. She was manager of the print shop, bookkeeper, cook, laundress, librarian, novice mistress and sub-prioress.
Sr. Joan loved and had a special place in her heart for dogs. Over the years, the Monastery had a German Shepherd and a Golden Retriever Lab that she raised and trained.
Sr. Joan was a splendid story and joke teller and wrote many hilarious skits over the years. She loved to write stories and there were more unwritten ones. Sr. Joan was a unique gift to the community, The sisters grieve her and she will be sorely missed by all.
She will always be deeply missed by her sister, Shirley Rocco Wightman. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Rocco; and mother, Grace Spano Rocco. She leaves behind, Shirley and Ted Wightman; nieces, Shelly Essex, Sherry Wightman; and nephew, Theodore Anthony Wightman; grand-nieces, Kelsey Essex, Grace Wightman; grand-nephews, Austin Essex and Anthony Essex of Nevada and California. She also leaves aunt, Dolores and uncle, Howard Bender; cousins, Josephine Drake, Kathleen and Timmy Brown, Mary Ann Amarosa and Ann Rocco LaBella and all their children from Utica; a cousin, Brian Spano, of Oklahoma and his family; and aunt, Chancy; and cousins, Bill and Sharon Bart, of Rochester and their family.
She was laid to rest in the cemetery, on the grounds of the Monastery of Our Lady of Grace in North Guilford, CT.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019