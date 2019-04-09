|
|
Joan Sweetland Madore 1934 - 2019
PUEBLO, CO - Joan Sweetland Madore, 85, passed away, to be with the Lord, peacefully in her home, on March 8, 2019.
She was born in Utica on February 22, 1934.
Joan graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and held several jobs in social supervision with Utica Social Services, Wilmington, NC Housing Authority, Slidell, LA Memorial Hospital, South Florida Baptist, Plant City and Polk County in Bartow, FL Hospitals as a Respiratory Therapist. She was a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and provided help for our troops. She enjoyed genealogy and had traced her ancestry to the Mayflower.
Joan is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph; children, Kelan and Marc Madore; and stepchildren, Dyan, Robert and Fredrick Madore; a sister, Sylvia; two grandsons, Patrick Madore and Kyle McMahaffey; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Sweetland; and sister-in-law, Carol Sweetland.
She will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, FL.
Those wishing to honor Joan, in lieu of flowers, may donate, in her name, to online.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019