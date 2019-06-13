Joanne E. Capstraw 1925 - 2019

NY MILLS - Joanne E. Capstraw, of Country Club Courts Apartments in New York Mills, passed away on Monday, May 28, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born in Utica, on January 23, 1925, daughter of Thomas and Florence Powers. She graduated from Utica Free Academy and married Ross Capstraw on February 19, 1944.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Lou Morong (John M. Lee), of Bridgeport, CT and Eileen Capstraw, of Union, NJ; four sons, Thomas, of Albany, Kevin, of Rome, Michael (Elizabeth), of Goose Creek, SC and Timothy (Chelsea), of West Orange, NJ; six grandchildren, Matthew (Kathleen) and Justin Morong, Jennifer, Ross and Kiley Capstraw and Renee (Jim) Harvey; as well as four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Rosemary (Dorrance) Davies, of Pittsford; and her brother, Robert (Mary Ellen) Powers, of Albany; brothers-in-law, Harry Goodson, of Deansboro and John Banks, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and sister-in-law, Karol Powers Case, of Townsend, DE. She was predeceased by her husband; a son, Daniel; daughter, Patricia Wilkins; sisters, Therese Goodson, Naomi Banks and Patricia (Raymond) McGuire; and a brother, William Powers.

Following the death of her husband in 1972, she was employed as a Nurse's Aide at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and was a lifelong caregiver and a special friend to those in need. She was known for her kindness, generosity of spirit and sense of humor.

Visitation for family and friends is Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, with a Memorial Service to be held at the conclusion of visitation.

A special thank you is extended to the staff at the Presbyterian Home and Palliative Care for comfort care in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Catholic Charities Community Home, 1003 W. Thomas Street, Rome, NY 13440 is appreciated.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019