Joanne E. Hartnett 1929 - 2019
DEERFIELD - Mrs. Joanne E. (Lawyer) Hartnett, 90, passed away with her loved ones by her side on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Joanne was born in Little Falls, on April 8, 1929, a daughter of the late John and Hannah (Daly) Lawyer. She was educated at St. Mary's Academy in Little Falls. On September 15, 1951, Joanne married C. Richard Hartnett at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls. The couple was married 33 years until his death on June 21, 1985.
After raising five children, Joanne continued her education so that she could support her family during her husband's illness. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1979 and began her career as a nurse at the Presbyterian Home. She later became a Nursing Supervisor at the Presbyterian Residential Community, until her retirement at the age of 81. She had a passion for her profession and treated the residents like family. She considered retiring several times but always returned to the work she loved. In her spare time, she volunteered as an usher at The Stanley Theatre and for many years was a Religious Education Teacher at St. Peter's Church in N. Utica, of which she was an active member. Despite her busy schedule, family was always her first priority and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Barbara and Dennis Elsenbeck, of Orchard Park, Robert Hartnett, of Deerfield, Steve and Kathy Hartnett, of Whitesboro and Cathy and Donald Allison, of Herkimer; grandchildren, Shane Hartnett, Dennis Elsenbeck and fiancée Amber Boyer, Jessica and Dr. Ryan O'Connell, Robert Hartnett, Brian Hartnett, Brendan and Angie Hartnett, Ryan Hartnett, Erin Hartnett, Michael and Pam Vosburgh, Melissa and Andrew Miller and Hannah Allison; several great-grandchildren, especially Brayden Vosburgh and Grady Miller; brother and sister-in-law, John and JoAnn Lawyer, of VA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Richard Hartnett, in January; a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Donald Buckley; and her niece, Linda Sagatis.
Joanne's funeral will be held on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter's Church and the family will receive visitors following mass. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Little Falls.
Arrangements are with The Matt Funeral Home, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Isla's Fund, in care of The Women's Fund, 2 Williams Street, Clinton, NY 13323. Isla's Fund supports women furthering their education and in need of emergency financial assistance.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019