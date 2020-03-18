|
|
Joanne E. Truman 1942 - 2020
POLAND - Joanne E. Truman, 77, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 15, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.
Born on April 24, 1942, in Little Falls, Joanne was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Zyznar Galuski. She graduated from St. Johnsville High School in 1960. Joanne earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego in 1964, where she was a member of Phi Lambda Phi Sorority. On July 31, 1965, Joanne was united in marriage with Jeffrey A. Truman in St. Johnsville. In later years, she earned a Master's Degree in Education and a Certificate of Advanced Studies from SUNY Cortland.
Joanne was a dedicated, effective educator for generations of students and teachers in the Mohawk Valley and her impact lives on through them. She began her teaching career in Utica schools followed by both Poland and West Canada Valley, where she was a remedial reading specialist. She served as the K-12 School Principal for the Oppenheim-Ephratah District and as the Principal at Westmoreland Road Elementary School, Whitesboro, before she retired. Joanne also taught graduate courses on literacy and literacy education as an adjunct faculty member at SUNY Cortland for over 15 years. She was a longtime and second generation member of the Alpha Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, The International Society for Key Women Educators, serving in multiple leadership roles.
Joanne was a devoted wife, mother, aunt and grandmother who loved fishing on the St. Lawrence River in her favorite boat and then cooking what everyone caught. She cherished her yellow lab, Lily, her constant companion and expert taste-tester.
Survivors besides her husband of 54 years, Jeffrey, include daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and William Bernhard, of Champaign, IL; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Rebecca Truman, of Burlington Flats, NY; grandchildren, Lorraine and Ezra Bernhard and River and Tess Truman; sister, Mary Beth Dahlen, of Tallahassee, FL; niece and nephew-in-law, Robin and Brandon Lane; and great-nephew, Daniel Lane, of Atlanta, GA.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the nurses and doctors of Albany Medical Center and Bassett Medical Center for their compassion and expert care. The family also thanks the family of Todd and Heidi Fenton for their support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions, payable to Poland Central School, can be made to the Truman Excellence in Education Scholarship (please indicate in the memo line), sent to Poland Central School, PO Box 8, Poland, NY 13431.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020