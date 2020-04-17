|
Joanne F. Steele 1946 - 2020
CLAYVILLE - Joanne F. Steele, 74, of Clayville, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was under the loving care of the staff from the Bryant Unit at the Katherine Luther Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on February 27, 1946, in Utica, the daughter of the late Leland and Helen (Toner) Smith and was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School.
Jo is survived by her loving children, Todd Steele, Bryan (Jennifer) Steele, and Ruschell (David) Caiello; and her grandchildren, Christopher and Michael; as well as numerous brothers and sisters.
Christopher and Michael will miss her dearly. They brought an abundance of joy to "Nana". Her laugh is what will be remembered most.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Joanne's memory to the Lutheran Home Foundation and note the Bryant Unit. https://www.communitywellness partners.org/lutheran
To view Joanne's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020