JoAnne K. Murphy 1933 - 2019
Beloved Mother and Grandmother
UTICA - JoAnne K. Murphy, 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born on August 25, 1933, in Utica, the daughter of John and Anna (Penc) Kondzielawa.
JoAnne was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy and later pursued her Associate Degree in Business Administration from MVCC.
On September 18, 1954, JoAnne married Kenneth F. Murphy in St. Joseph's Church. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage, prior to Ken's death on January 21, 2005.
JoAnne was employed as a Financial Analyst with GE, prior to retiring.
She was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes and the Committee for Human Development.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and James Jarnot, West Seneca and Kathleen and Gregg Guarino, Rochester; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Debbie Kondzielawa, DE; grandchildren, Rebecca, John, Kelly, Nicholas and Michael; and great-grandson, Jimmy. She is also survived by aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will receive guests following Mass.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in JoAnne's name may be made to The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes or a .
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019