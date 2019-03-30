|
Joanne Martin 1949 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD- Joanne Martin, 69, of New Hartford, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home.
She was born on April 16, 1949, in Utica, a daughter of the late John and Doris Porter Witte. Joanne attended St. John the Evangelist Church grade school and graduated from Utica Catholic Academy. She later continued her education at the Utica School of Commerce. She was married at one time to the late Neil Martin.
Joanne was very active in the New Hartford Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary since 1982 to current and served as the President. She was also Past President of Ladies Auxiliary Oneida County Volunteer Firemen's Association, Past President of Ladies Auxiliary Central New York Firemen's Association and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York.
She is survived by her son, Scott Martin, of New Hartford, and her cats, Baby and Intimidator. She was predeceased by her sisters, Janice Lohnas and Denise Franks, and her cat, Buddy.
The family would like to thank the New Hartford Ladies Auxiliary, especially Doreen Reynolds, for all the support given to Joanne over the years.
The service will be on Wednesday at 6:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Calling hour will be from 5:00 to 6:00 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the New Hartford Ladies Auxiliary in memory of Joanne.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019