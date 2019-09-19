|
|
Joe Maggio
BROCKVILLE, ON - Joe Maggio, President of Maggio Flooring, entered into rest, peacefully at his residence surrounded by family and friends, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the age of 81 years old.
Beloved husband of Alice (nee Marshall); and dear father of Cathy (Neil) Howley and Shelley (George) Sparks. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Levi, Domenica, Isabella and Anthony Howley and Siena and Sayge Sparks. Brother of Carmen (Gayle) Maggio, Gino (Anita) Maggio, Jim (Kim) Maggio, Concetta Maggio, Mimi Garrah, Carmella and Rosemary Maggio. Nephew of Carmella Giruzzi and Jim Luvera. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Pauline Marshall; a sister-in-law, Marion Marshall; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Giovanna and Francesco Maggio.
Special thanks to Dr. Andrew Everett for his kindness, care and support that was above and beyond and to the many care providers whose exceptional care made it possible for Joe to stay at home.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Irvine Funeral Home and Chapel, 4 James Street East, Brockville, on Friday, September 20th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Liturgy of The Christian Funeral will be celebrated in St. Francis Xavier Church, 66 Church Street, Brockville, on Saturday, September 21st at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Officers and members of Salem Lodge No. 368 will gather on Friday for a Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Montreal's or the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation's Palliative Care will be gratefully acknowledged.
Send condolences or make a donation online at www.irvinememorial.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019