Johann (Musa) Kulik 1945 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Johann (Musa) Kulik, 73, passed away peacefully, July 26, 2019 at home.
She was born October 9, 1945, in Utica, daughter of the late John and Anna Ruffini Musa and attended Utica Free Academy. She married the love of her life Martin Kulik, July 26, 1969 at Sacred Heart Church, Utica and together they celebrated fifty years of love, laughter and adventure.
Johann operated her own beauty shop for a number of years and then worked for the New Hartford Central School District for 19 years in the cafeteria. She later ran her own restaurant, The Bankers Cafe, in downtown Utica, for over ten years. Throughout her life, she also worked as a health care companion where her caring and selfless nature resulted in many lasting friendships.
Her love of entertaining and cooking brought many friends and family together whether it be a pool party, pig roast or Christmas Eve parties. Not only was she an incredible cook, but sewing was also one of her passions, most recently selling Raggedy Ann dolls at craft shows which complemented her entrepreneurial spirit. She liked traveling, from day trips to cruises, but especially looked forward to trips to Florida to visit her daughter. Johann and Marty also enjoyed karaoke, where they made lots of friends and lasting memories.
Johann is survived by her husband, Martin, of New Hartford; her son, Michael Kulik, of Sauquoit; her daughter, Patricia Dodge and her husband, Matthew, of Cape Coral, FL and his son, Matthew, Jr; a brother, John Musa, of Whitesboro; a sister, Angela Williams, of Marcy; her sisters-in-law, Paula Mika and Maryann Petrowski; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her little dog, Daisy. She was predeceased by her sister Josephine Bodjak and her husband, John, of Whitesboro; and a brother-in-law, Ed Mika.
The funeral will be Thursday, at 9:00 a.m., at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford and a service at 10:00 a.m., at the Chapel of Mount Olivet Cemetery, Woods Road, Whitesboro. Interment will follow. Calling hours are Wednesday, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 29 to July 30, 2019