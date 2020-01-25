|
Johanna Ayoub 1951 - 2020
ILION - Mrs. Johanna Ayoub, age 68, of Ilion, NY, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, with the love and support of her family.
She was born on November 10, 1951, in Reykjavik, Iceland, a daughter of the late Gunnar Gisli Porsteinsson and Ingibjorg Jona Guolaugsdottir and was educated and grew up in Iceland. Johanna came to the US and Utica as a young woman, was married and raised her children here. She was employed with RCIL for over 22 years retiring in 2019. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Steven Chiricosta, of Deerfield and Pamela and Heman Higgins, of FL; one son, Theodore Ayoub, III, of CA; four beloved grandchildren, Nicholas and Alyssa Chiricosta and Honor and Hanna Higgins; her loving and devoted companion of over 20 years, Darrel Countryman, of Ilion; one sister and two brothers in Iceland; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Iceland.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020