John A. Bartholomeo, Sr. 1949 - 2020
LAS VEGAS/UTICA - John A. Bartholomeo, Sr., 70, passed away on March 26, 2020, at home.
John was born on October 14, 1949, in Utica, the son of the late John J. and Rocatell (Paternoster) Bartholomeo. He was a graduate of New Hartford High School and continued his education at Herkimer County Community College. John was a phlebotomist with Centrex Clinical Laboratories.
John is survived by his children, Adrian (Susan) Bartholomeo, Whitesboro, John (Jenifer) Bartolomeo, Marcy and Christina (Peter) Campbell, Whitesboro; grandchildren, Joseph, Liliana, Benjamin, Connor and Lincoln; his brother, Gerard (Lisa) Bartholomeo, NV; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will private and at the convenience of the family. John will be laid to rest beside his parents in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020