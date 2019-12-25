|
|
John A. Bello, Sr. 1933 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Mr. John A. Bello, Sr., age 86, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; his children, John A. Bello Jr. and Naomi Gray, and Laurey Bello McKinney. He mourned the loss of his daughter Diane Marie Bello in 1973. He also leaves his sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary B. and Nicholas Curri, and Juliet "Judy" and Philip Rolchigo; brother, Joseph Bello; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and a lifetime of family and friends who made his life complete and well-lived. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Lena (Sorace) Bello; a special uncle, Tony Sorace; and his sister-in-law, Mamie Bello.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. John's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday evening at 6:00 at the funeral home immediately upon conclusion of visitation. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019