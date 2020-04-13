|
John A. LaComb, Sr. 1941 - 2020
HINCKLEY - John A. LaComb, Sr., 79, of Smith Rd,, died on April 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica.
He was born on February 23, 1941, the fourth son of Edward and Mabel (Eckert) Lacomb.
Mr. LaComb was preceded in death by six of his siblings, Joseph LaComb, Cold Brook, Eunice LaComb, Cold Brook, Donald LaComb, Fort Plain, Ruth Moore, CT and Gladys Petersen, CA.
The pain of John LaComb's death will remain in the hearts of his living siblings, Robert (Judy) LaComb, Holland Patent, Ray LaComb, Hinckley and Kevin (Sharon) LaComb, Schuyler.
John attended school locally and then went to work at the Town of Trenton Highway Department. He met and found love in Carolyn Bussey of Ohio. They wed in 1963. Their family consisted of five children, Lauri LaComb, OH, Patricia Bronson, Poland, Carol LaComb, Remsen, John LaComb, Jr., Forestport and LeeAnne Gipson, TN. Mr. LaComb had eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
John was a dedicated soul, who found long term employment at Remington Arms, Ilion. He worked there for over 30 years before retiring.
John (Minute Man) was a devoted member of the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, where he served for over 30 years, holding positions as an active fire fighter and retiring Captain of the Fire Police. His other passions included firearms and hunting. He was a man of few words, that lived and died on his own terms and whom will be dearly missed.
Per John's wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to any local volunteer fire company.
Arrangements by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020